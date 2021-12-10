Massena gets $10M through state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Massena has been awarded $10 million from the state.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that the community is a winner of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The state says DRI money is designed “to help communities boost their post COVID-19 economies by transforming downtowns into vibrant neighborhoods.”

“Through the creation of cultural spaces, new business developments and better utilized space along the waterfront, this funding will enhance Massena for both residents and visitors alike and help attract even more people to the North Country,” Hochul said in a news release.

According to the state, the village has the goal of revitalizing its historically intact, compact, dense downtown to make it more walkable, utilized, and functional, so that it can serve as a true community center for the village and the region. The state said the village aims to create arts and culture spaces, increase mixed-use space, support workforce and new business development, and better utilize space along the waterfront.

Massena now joins Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake and Potsdam, which were the North Country Region’s winners in the first four DRI rounds, respectively.

7 News had a crew in Massena for the announcement. We’ll update this story later this afternoon.

