Advertisement

Ogdensburg’s Salvation Army gets another $15K check

Ogdensburg’s Salvation Army has gotten another $15,000 check. The most recent one is from H....
Ogdensburg’s Salvation Army has gotten another $15,000 check. The most recent one is from H. Richardson & Sons.(Cheryl Richardson)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s Salvation Army has gotten another $15,000 check.

The most recent one is from H. Richardson & Sons, a powerline contractor owned by an Ogdensburg native and retired National Grid worker and his wife.

Cheryl Richardson said they both were in families that struggled and it was magnified during the holidays. They felt this year, this donation was a good fit for them.

This comes after a story we did on the Salvation Army and its clothing drive. It needed 280 donations, but earlier this week, it only had 20, with a December 15 deadline.

The latest donation matches a $15,000 check given by the city of Ogdensburg, which also saw our story.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Deshaies family's pickup truck after the crash
Family speaks out about crash allegedly caused by St. Lawrence County lawmaker
Jefferson County seal
Lawmakers want Jefferson County’s state of emergency rescinded
COVID in hospitals
St. Lawrence County hospitals now seeing younger COVID patients
Ambulance
Local ambulances having to take patients to hospitals in Buffalo, NYC
Jefferson County seal
Jefferson County declares state of emergency, issues mask requirement

Latest News

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Tri-county area reports no new COVID deaths
Kraft Heinz, Lowville
Cream cheese demand soars at Lowville plant
Major General Milford Beagle Jr. and Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas attend a ceremony for...
10th Mountain Division leaders celebrate life of Senator Dole
Wind warning
High wind warnings issued for tri-county area