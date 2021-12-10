Ogdensburg’s Salvation Army gets another $15K check

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s Salvation Army has gotten another $15,000 check.

The most recent one is from H. Richardson & Sons, a powerline contractor owned by an Ogdensburg native and retired National Grid worker and his wife.

Cheryl Richardson said they both were in families that struggled and it was magnified during the holidays. They felt this year, this donation was a good fit for them.

This comes after a story we did on the Salvation Army and its clothing drive. It needed 280 donations, but earlier this week, it only had 20, with a December 15 deadline.

The latest donation matches a $15,000 check given by the city of Ogdensburg, which also saw our story.

