Rex T. “Skip” Burns, Jr., 47, of Massena

Rex T. “Skip” Burns, Jr., 47 (WWNY)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Rex T. “Skip” Burns, Jr., 47, of Park Avenue, Massena, formerly of Pierrepont, died Monday, December 6, 2021 at his home.

Calling hours will be Sunday, December 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Monday, Dec 13 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton. A graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00 PM in Cooks Corners Cemetery, Pierrepont with Rev. Bill Huckle officiating.Memorial

Contributions are suggested to St. Lawrence County Cancer Fund.

Skip was born September 21, 1974 in Potsdam, NY and was the son of Helen “Peggy” (Perry)Sharlow of Russell and Rex Thomas Burns, Sr. of Pierrepont. He attended Colton-Pierrepont Central School and received his GED in 1993.

On June 9, 2017, he married Grace Cross in Pierrepont.Skip held a number of jobs including driving truck with American Paving and he did carpentry work.

He is survived by his mother, Helen “Peggy” Perry Sharlow; his father, Rex T., Sr. (Becky) Burns, his wife, Grace (Cross) Burns; five children: Alyssa Parker, Kensie Baxter, Logan Goolden, Breanna Kelly and Jessie Wagster; two step-children, Misty and Shawn Gilson; a sister, April (Edward) Kemp; six step-siblings, Carrie (Dan) Matthews, Rachel (Jake) Phillips, Tony (Lisa) Sharlow, Wayne (Nancy) Sharlow, Jr., Keith Sharlow and Jason (Rebecca) Sharlow; one granddaughter; and a number of nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his step-father, Wayne R. Sharlow, Sr. in 2017 and both his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Skip was a self-proclaimed member of “The Good Ol’ Boys”. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycle, playing guitar and time spent with “The Boys”.

