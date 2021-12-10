Advertisement

SPCA: sweet, quiet-loving Oliver

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Oliver needs a quiet home.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he came to the Jefferson County SPCA because his person went into a nursing home, so he’s used to a quiet environment.

He’s very sweet, but is easily overwhelmed by a lot of new people at once.

Alberry says the shelter recently got a shipment of dogs from the CNY SPCA.

You can find out more about available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Deshaies family's pickup truck after the crash
Family speaks out about crash allegedly caused by St. Lawrence County lawmaker
Jefferson County seal
Lawmakers want Jefferson County’s state of emergency rescinded
Jefferson County seal
Jefferson County declares state of emergency, issues mask requirement
A tractor-trailer rolled onto its side near Lyons Falls Wednesday night.
Tractor-trailer rolls, spills load
Ambulance
Local ambulances having to take patients to hospitals in Buffalo, NYC

Latest News

WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Apple Smoothie
Copenhagen's Jaaven Kloster scores 2 of his 20 points in a boys' basketball matchup against...
Highlights & scores: basketball, wrestling & a college signing
Wake Up Weather
Calm today, but not so much tomorrow
SPCA: sweet, quiet-loving Oliver
SPCA: sweet, quiet-loving Oliver