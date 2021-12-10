SPCA: sweet, quiet-loving Oliver

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Oliver needs a quiet home.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he came to the Jefferson County SPCA because his person went into a nursing home, so he’s used to a quiet environment.

He’s very sweet, but is easily overwhelmed by a lot of new people at once.

Alberry says the shelter recently got a shipment of dogs from the CNY SPCA.

You can find out more about available pets at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.