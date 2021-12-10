Advertisement

Tri-county area reports no new COVID deaths

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - No new COVID deaths were reported in the tri-county area Friday.

Jefferson County said another 55 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Hospitalizations remained at 26.

There were 145 new COVID cases reported in St. Lawrence County Friday. Hospitals are currently treating 31 people infected with the virus.

Lewis County had 25 new cases. Eight people are hospitalized because of COVID.

