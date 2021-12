WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A warm front will produce some snow late tonight, and warm the area up the next few days. Expect overnight lows in the 20′s, with temperatures rising into the 30′s after midnight.

Friday will be cloudy with highs around 40.

Saturday will feature rain and gusty southerly winds. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50′s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.