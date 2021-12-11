Advertisement

2 killed, others injured at Arkansas nursing home during tornado outbreak

Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday...
Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area.
By Gray News staff and Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - Two people were killed and five others were injured at a Monette, Arkansas, nursing home Friday evening as a tornado moved through the area, according to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day.

KAIT reports that Day said at least 20 people were trapped inside the nursing home.

A strong storm system caused the National Weather Service to issue several tornado warnings for the region.

There were reports of damage in the Monette and Leachville areas, especially near the Monette Manor area, due to storms.

Officials are also calling the damage in the Monette Manor area a “mass casualty” event.

Monette Manor has about 90 beds at the facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

Day also issued a state of emergency for the Monette area.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Deshaies family's pickup truck after the crash
Family speaks out about crash allegedly caused by St. Lawrence County lawmaker
Jefferson County seal
Lawmakers want Jefferson County’s state of emergency rescinded
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Governor mandates masks in indoor public spaces
COVID in hospitals
St. Lawrence County hospitals now seeing younger COVID patients
Ambulance
Local ambulances having to take patients to hospitals in Buffalo, NYC

Latest News

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch
WWNY Blast from the Past: 1985 Clayton fire aftermath
WWNY Cream cheese demand soars at Lowville plant
WWNY 10th Mountain Division leaders celebrate life of Senator Dole