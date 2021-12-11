Children grin ear to ear as they Shop with a Cop in Watertown this year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The convoy was loud and proud as first responder vehicles transported local kids to Walmart for this year’s Shop with a Cop.

Once inside, it was a chance for these kids to shop till they drop.

“His name is Marshall, and he is big and fluffy,” said Graclynn Sanderson.

Sanderson is one of more than 50 kids who got a chance to participate this year.

Officials from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who have coordinated this event for almost two decades, say its a record number.

“How happy are you to have all of these toys for this Christmas this year?”

“Actually, I got some for my cousins as well,” said Allison House.

“Your cousins too?”

“Yup!” said House.

Each kid was paired with a local first responder, browsing the aisles for the best deals on the shelf.

“Fortnite, that’s a big thing right now, what do you like about the blaster, why did you get it?”

“It does a lot of damage in Fortnite and it probably does a lot of damage in real life, too,” said Dwight Newton.

Officials say the parents are grateful for what the county is able to do for them, helping to give as many kids the best Christmas possible.

“From a scale of 1-10, how excited are you right now? "

“10 out of 10,” said Emma Sheltiay.

Sheriff Colleen O’Neill says setting it all up is pretty simple, especially when so many different departments want to help.

“You can see in the cops, the EMS, the firefighters, the military that are here, the coast guard everybody that is involved, it’s a happy morning everybody has a good time,” said O’Neill.

