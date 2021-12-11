Emilee Rose Mullin, 25, of Croghan

Emilee Rose Mullin, 25, of Belfast, ME, formerly of Croghan, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in an automobile accident in Maine. (Source: Funeral Home)

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Emilee Rose Mullin, 25, of Belfast, ME, formerly of Croghan, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 in an automobile accident in Maine.

She is survived by her longtime companion, Josh Waldron, and her beloved children, Blake Anthony, 4, and Nataliee Bea, 10 months, and an angel baby, waiting for her in heaven; her parents, Ricky and Melissa Mullin of Croghan; her siblings, Ricky Mullin Jr. and his fiancé Jessica Hooper of Lowville; Anna Mullin and her companion, Hunter Waldron of Carthage; Briannia Mullin and her companion, Heath McBroom of Lowville; her maternal grandparents, Tim and Yvonne Sullivan of Carthage; paternal grandparents, Rick and Sandy Young of Lowville; her aunt, Annette Davoy, who was her second mom; her cousins, Desiree and Kylee Bugs, who were her world; and many other special aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by Josh’s family, who she loved dearly, his dad, Edward of Glenfield; his siblings, Justin Waldron of Glenfield; Travis and Stephanie Waldron of Lowville; Blair Waldron and her companion, Zachary Farless of Glenfield; Josh’s aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Emilee is predeceased by her paternal grandfather, Roger Mullin; her maternal great-grandparents, Harold and Anna Sullivan; her paternal great-grandparents, Prescott and June Shaw; and Josh’s mom, Beatrice Z. Waldron.

She was born on August 8, 1996 in Carthage, NY, a daughter of Ricky A. and Melissa A. Sullivan Mullin. Emilee attended BOCES in Glenfield, graduated from Beaver River Central School in 2014, and attended Keuka College. She worked on the 4th floor of the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility as a Certified Nursing Assistant before moving to Belfast, ME nearly two years ago to continue her nursing career at Waldo County General. Emilee absolutely loved it there. She represented Atley Grace Boutique with her daughter, Nataliee Bea, and they became her second family and were very important to her. Emilee was so incredibly devoted to Josh and her children, and went above and beyond for them, each and every day. She would make her children’s Halloween costumes & dress up with and for them, and also made her children the most beautiful birthday cakes. Emilee was very organized and took great pride in providing a loving home for Josh and her children. She loved crafting, and had her daddy’s artistry skills and her mom’s ideas.

The funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Paul Mast, officiating. Calling hours will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Emilee’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Any funds raised in excess of the funeral expenses will be used for her children, Blake and Nataliee.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

