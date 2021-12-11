High winds prompt state to ban some trucks from I-81

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Severe weather including powerful and damaging wind gusts have prompted the New York State Dept. of Transportation to ban certain trucks from traveling on Interstate 81.

Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, high-profile tractor trailers and box trucks will not be allowed to travel on I-81 between Exit 48 and the Canadian border. The ban remains in effect until further notice.

Banned vehicles are asked to find an alternative route or safely park until the ban is lifted.

The forecast calls for high winds heading into Saturday evening, with gusts potentially reaching 65 to 70 miles per hour.

Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties remain under a high wind warning through Saturday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

