Advertisement

High winds prompt state to ban some trucks from I-81

Wind warning
Wind warning(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Severe weather including powerful and damaging wind gusts have prompted the New York State Dept. of Transportation to ban certain trucks from traveling on Interstate 81.

Starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, high-profile tractor trailers and box trucks will not be allowed to travel on I-81 between Exit 48 and the Canadian border. The ban remains in effect until further notice.

Banned vehicles are asked to find an alternative route or safely park until the ban is lifted.

The forecast calls for high winds heading into Saturday evening, with gusts potentially reaching 65 to 70 miles per hour.

Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties remain under a high wind warning through Saturday.

A Lakeshore Flood Warning has been issued from 4 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Deshaies family's pickup truck after the crash
Family speaks out about crash allegedly caused by St. Lawrence County lawmaker
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Governor mandates masks in indoor public spaces
COVID in hospitals
St. Lawrence County hospitals now seeing younger COVID patients
Jefferson County seal
Lawmakers want Jefferson County’s state of emergency rescinded
The state's mask mandate comes during the busy holiday shopping season.
Local businesses react to state’s mask mandate

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Ogdensburg City Hall
Judge dismisses lawsuit centered on Ogdensburg property tax dispute
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
WWNY Blast from the Past: 1985 Clayton fire aftermath