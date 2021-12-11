Advertisement

Jerry M. Gauthier, 88, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jerry M. Gauthier, 88, of Depot Street, peacefully passed away on December 10, 2021 at North Country Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Jerry was born on September 25, 1933 in Tupper Lake, NY, the son of the late Maltor and Laura (Dumas) Gauthier. He attended school in Tupper Lake and later married Joyce Rowe on November 27, 1954 at First United Methodist Church in Massena. Jerry worked for Alcoa in the Shipping Department for 15 years and later as a Welder in the NYC area. He liked spending time outdoors hunting and camping as well as riding his motorcycle.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce; his children, Robert Gauthier of Brasher Falls, Cindy Jackson of Massena, Randy Gauthier of NH, Jo Ann Gauthier of NH, Lori (William) Love of Massena, Denise Eccelston of NH, Nancy (Paul) Colwell of CO and David (Melissia) Gauthier of Brasher Falls; ten grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by two brothers, Lonny and Richard Gauthier; a son in law, Rocky Jackson.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com

