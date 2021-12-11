Joan D. Ryan, 82, of Ogdensburg

Joan D. Ryan, age 82, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Joan D. Ryan, age 82, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Maplewood Health Care and Rehabilitation Center. As per Joan’s wishes there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

She is survived by her loving husband Arthur; two sons, Christopher Ryan of Rensselaer, NY and Kevin Ryan of Sanford, NC; four granddaughters, Megan Kirkpatrick and her husband of Arizona, Allison Ryan of Ogdensburg, NY, Samantha Protano and her husband, Tony, of Oklahoma, and Alora Ryan of Watertown, NY, and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Joan was born the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth McCoy Gray on January 16, 1939 in Albany, NY. Joan graduated from Bethlehem Central School in Delmar, NY and worked as a medical staff officer for Dr. Ben Handlesman in Ogdensburg. Joan married Arthur Ryan in 1959 in Canaan, CT.

Joan enjoyed spending time with her family camping and the companionship of her dog Nikki.

Donations in Joan’s memory may be made to the Ogdensburg SPCA, 6718 NY 68 Ogdensburg, NY 13669

