Olin E. Lyndaker, 91, of Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Olin E. Lyndaker, 91, of Hayes Road, passed away Friday evening, December 10, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Hospital.

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Pastor Bruce Lyndaker officiating. Military Honors will be observed at the funeral home. Spring burial will be in First Mennonite Church Cemetery, New Bremen.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary; his children, twin daughters, Sandra and Bill Coliet of Adams; Susan Lyndaker of Watertown; Cindy and Bruce Aubin of Watson; Charmaine Warden of Gilmer, TX; Jeff and Marge Lyndaker of Copenhagen; Tammy Rogers of FL; Christopher and Ohnmar Lyndaker of Adams; Brian Lyndaker of Copenhagen; Terry and Kim Beyer of Kansas; Tammy and David Baker of Nebraska; 34 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Robert Lyndaker of Copenhagen; Carl and Tammy Lyndaker of Lowville; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Arletha Bellinger of Lowville; Lois and Edward Clark of Jacksonville , FL; Doris Grysikiewicz of Anaconda, Montana; Carolyn McNeil of Lowville; Charlotte Millard of Lowville; two sisters-in-law, Marlene Lyndaker of Lowville; Jan Lyndaker of Middleport; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is predeceased by a son, Todd Beyer; four brothers and two sister-in-law, Richard and Pauline Lyndaker; Edward and Kathryn Lyndaker; Elton and Harvey Lyndaker; three brothers-in-law, Frank Grysikiewicz; Gerald Millard; and Richard Bellinger.

Olin was born on June 24, 1930 in Watson, a son of the late Alexander and Phyllis Edick Lyndaker. He graduated from Lowville Academy in the class of 1948. Mr. Lyndaker served in the U.S. Navy from July 1951 until his honorable discharge in July 1955. On August 20, 1953 he married Nancy Grau in Naumburg. She died on May 21, 1966. On June 17, 1973 he married Mary Lou Haggerty. Olin was a dairy farmer, operating the farm on Route 194, Copenhagen with his son, Jeff.

He was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen. Olin enjoyed snowmobiling, four-wheeling and mopeds. He enjoyed farm life. Olin also enjoyed playing shuffleboard at Hillbilly Heaven.

