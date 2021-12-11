Regina Ernestine (Rainville) Pelifian, 80, of Louisville

Regina Ernestine (Rainville) Pelifian, 80, of Green Drive passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday evening, December 9, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Regina Ernestine (Rainville) Pelifian, 80, of Green Drive passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday evening, December 9, 2021 at her home.

Regina was born on February 26, 1941 in Massena, the daughter of the late Ernest A. and Helen E. (Thari) Rainville. She first attended Sacred Heart schools before going to Massena Central School. She married Garbis Pelifian, they were blessed with a daughter, Leslie. He sadly predeceased her.

Regina was a hairdresser at one time, but dedicated her life being a mom and loving supporter of her family. During the 1970′s she proudly coached the Massena JV Cheerleading Squad and was exceptionally proud of leading them to win the cheerleading competition in 1978. She had a great love for gardening and more recently doing crossword puzzles.

Regina is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and William Russo of Louisville; her brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Gail Rainville of Massachusetts; her niece, Amy Spagnolo of Rochester; her nephew, William Spagnolo, Jr. of New Jersey; and a cousin, Steven Rainville of Massena.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Spagnolo.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena on Thursday 5-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at the Church of the Sacred Heart and burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Calvary Cemetery. At the request of her family, the ladies in attendance are asked to don a black hat during visitation and services to carry on a family tradition.

Her family kindly requests that those in attendance be vaccinated or kindly leave them a condolence online.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley.

Friends are encouraged to share memories of Regina or offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

