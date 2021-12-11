Richard Glenn Bellinger, 89, of Lowville

Richard Glenn Bellinger, 89, of State Route 177, passed away early Saturday morning, December 11, 2021 at his home under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Glenn Bellinger, 89, of State Route 177, passed away early Saturday morning, December 11, 2021 at his home under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

He is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Arletha; his children, Darrell (Wanda) Bellinger of Lowville; Terry (Beth) Bellinger of Malone; Randy (Mary) Bellinger of Lowville; and Kim Scott Bellinger of Lowville; nine grandchildren, Derek and his wife, Mary Bellinger; Jaime and her husband, Billy Sharlow; Tina and her husband, Keith Vanyo; Mark Bellinger; Jason and his wife, Candice Bellinger; Jennifer and her husband, Chad Lovenduski; Renee and her husband, John Rose; Andrea and her husband, Scott Simmons; Lucas and his wife, Lindsay Bellinger; 15 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a granddaughter, Stephanie Bellinger Crouse; a daughter-in-law, Doris Bellinger Fetterly; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Dorothea and Harold Vary; Maxine and Byron Allen; Kathryn and Edward Lyndaker.

Richard was born on March 11, 1932 in Lowville, a son of the late Glenn and Pearle Bannon Bellinger. He attended Lowville Academy. On February 10, 1950 he married Arletha Lyndaker at the Methodist Church parsonage, with the church’s minister officiating. Richard was a self-employed dairy farmer, and also hauled milk and cattle. He worked part-time delivering mail, and worked at Farney Lumber in Carthage.

Richard was an avid bowler, bowling in the Thursday night and co-ed leagues for many years. He loved spending time with his children, grandkids and great-grandkids. Richard enjoyed camping and gardening, and was a fan of the Syracuse Orangemen. He was known for his “pranks”.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

