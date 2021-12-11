Steven L. Swamp, 61, of Akwesasne

Steven L. Swamp, 61, of Leo Swamp Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Steven L. Swamp, 61, of Leo Swamp Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.

Steve was born on August 26, 1960 in London, Ontario, the son of the late David Leonard and Rosemary (Chrisjohn) Swamp. He attended Mohawk schools and Salmon River Central School.

Steve worked for a time as an ironworker with Local 823, Montreal. He enjoyed going to casino and doing mechanic work.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Teyha Wensauer of Malone; his grandchildren, Cannon Wensauer and Isabelle Point; his brothers, Allan and John “Toni” (Kamie) Swamp, all of Akwesasne; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at Kanienkehaka Kaienerehkowa Kanonsesneh from 2:00 PM Monday until the time of services on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. In accordance with COVID guidelines face coverings will be required while attending the services.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories or offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

