Advertisement

Steven L. Swamp, 61, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Steven L. Swamp, 61, of Leo Swamp Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at...
Steven L. Swamp, 61, of Leo Swamp Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Steven L. Swamp, 61, of Leo Swamp Road, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at UVHN – Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.

Steve was born on August 26, 1960 in London, Ontario, the son of the late David Leonard and Rosemary (Chrisjohn) Swamp. He attended Mohawk schools and Salmon River Central School.

Steve worked for a time as an ironworker with Local 823, Montreal. He enjoyed going to casino and doing mechanic work.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Teyha Wensauer of Malone; his grandchildren, Cannon Wensauer and Isabelle Point; his brothers, Allan and John “Toni” (Kamie) Swamp, all of Akwesasne; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call at Kanienkehaka Kaienerehkowa Kanonsesneh from 2:00 PM Monday until the time of services on Tuesday at 10:00 AM. In accordance with COVID guidelines face coverings will be required while attending the services.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories or offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Olin E. Lyndaker, 91, of Hayes Road, passed away Friday evening, December 10, 2021 at Lewis...
Olin E. Lyndaker, 91, of Copenhagen
Richard Glenn Bellinger, 89, of State Route 177, passed away early Saturday morning, December...
Richard Glenn Bellinger, 89, of Lowville
A house in Watertown was destroyed by fire within minutes Saturday.
Watertown home destroyed by blaze within minutes
Joan D. Ryan, age 82, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Maplewood Health Care and...
Joan D. Ryan, 82, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Jerry M. Gauthier, 88, of Depot Street, peacefully passed away on December 10, 2021 at North...
Jerry M. Gauthier, 88, of Massena
Regina Ernestine (Rainville) Pelifian, 80, of Green Drive passed away peacefully in her sleep...
Regina Ernestine (Rainville) Pelifian, 80, of Louisville
Timothy M. Rhone, 63, formerly of 18 Norris Ave died peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021,...
Timothy M. Rhone, 63, of Carthage
Emilee Rose Mullin, 25, of Belfast, ME, formerly of Croghan, passed away on Tuesday, December...
Emilee Rose Mullin, 25, of Croghan
Timothy “TJ” Jock, Sr., 86, of 1108 State Route 37, peacefully passed away Thursday, December...
Timothy “TJ” Jock, 86, of Akwesasne
Candles
Patricia A. Matott, 85, of Potsdam