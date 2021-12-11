Advertisement

Support by the truckload at South Jeff seniors’ Stuff the Truck event

A South Jefferson student’s tradition of service has marked its third year.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A South Jefferson student’s tradition of service has marked its third year.

The “Stuff the Truck” event at the school had another successful day.

Anthony Naccari and Johnathan Russell founded the event as sophomores after a practical joke!

Naccari says his friends put a bunch of cans of veggies in his truck bed.

Everyone had a laugh, and they decided to donate those veggies to the school’s backpack program.

Since then, ”Stuff the Truck” has upgraded to a trailer, filling it with donated goods every year.

" I haven’t grown up in the richest family, and we always had enough to get by and support for what we got, and I’ve always been the kind of person who likes to help out, and each year it gets bigger and bigger and it makes me smile,” said Naccari.

The two founders are seniors this year.

They plan to pass the torch to someone else when they graduate and hope “Stuff the Truck” can continue to grow.

