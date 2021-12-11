Timothy M. Rhone, 63, of Carthage

Timothy M. Rhone, 63, formerly of 18 Norris Ave died peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Timothy M. Rhone, 63, formerly of 18 Norris Ave died peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY.

He was born in Lowville, New York on November 1, 1958, to the late Harvey & Margaret (Goldthrite) Rhone. He attended Irondequoit Central School. He was employed for over 20 years by T & L Automatics, Inc. in Rochester, NY as a machinist retiring early due to a disability.

He married Meg Taylor in 1984.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Rhone, Carthage; his wife, Meg Rhone, Carthage and several children; Heather (Raymond) Homan, Carthage; Holly Rhone, Carthage; Hillary Rhone, Carthage; Lindsey (Jose) Ferrer, Carthage; and Thomas Rhone, Carthage. Timothy is also survived by many siblings, Terry (Paul) McDonald, Kevin (Linda) Rhone, Billy (Dawn) Rhone, Michael (Cindy) Rhone, Rhonda (Rick) Lavilla, Peggy (Loren) Allmannsberger, and Jeffrey (the late Lyn) Rhone.

He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Abby, Matthew, Olivia, Leah, Bradley, Lincoln, Joey, Amy, and Charlotte.

He is predeceased by one grandson, Robbie.

He was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing and collecting coins.

Donations in his memory can be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, 6390 Pine Grove Rd, Glenfield, NY 13343.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

Due to the new current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public calling hours or service. The family will have a celebration of life later in the spring, the family also requests that people please kindly leave a condolence online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.