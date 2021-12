AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Timothy “TJ” Jock, 86, of State Route 37, peacefully passed away Thursday evening, December 9, 2021 at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena and will be held privately with burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Hogansburg.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.