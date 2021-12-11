Watertown church continues it’s season of giving with a giveaway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New Life Christian Church in Watertown continued it’s season of giving this weekend.

With items donated by church members, the group put on it’s annual Christmas giveaway.

To participate, families apply ahead of time and then the church looks through all of the submissions to assess who in the community is of the most need, making sure that they can give as many people the best Christmas possible.

The Senior Pastor of the church says it’s humbling every year to see his members pitch in as much as they do and to see the smiles on people’s faces as they walk out the door.

“You see the members of the church come together and pour out, which means a lot to me as a pastor, but also the need that is in the community and the fact that people need items and that we come together to meet that need,” said Pastor Kirk Gilchrist.

Gilchrist says the event is able to help a couple hundred families every year.

