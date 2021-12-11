Watertown home destroyed by blaze within minutes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A house in Watertown was destroyed by fire within minutes Saturday.

Just before 5 PM, crews were called to the home at 24521 Gotham Street Road, where there was already heavy fire and smoke.

The wind was fanning the flames of the fully involved structure.

Officials shut down the road between Route 12 and Spring Valley Drive.

They say no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

It was a passerby who called 911.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

