Advertisement

Watertown home destroyed by blaze within minutes

A house in Watertown was destroyed by fire within minutes Saturday.
A house in Watertown was destroyed by fire within minutes Saturday.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A house in Watertown was destroyed by fire within minutes Saturday.

Just before 5 PM, crews were called to the home at 24521 Gotham Street Road, where there was already heavy fire and smoke.

The wind was fanning the flames of the fully involved structure.

Officials shut down the road between Route 12 and Spring Valley Drive.

They say no one was home at the time and there were no injuries.

It was a passerby who called 911.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Deshaies family's pickup truck after the crash
Family speaks out about crash allegedly caused by St. Lawrence County lawmaker
Gov. Kathy Hochul
Governor mandates masks in indoor public spaces
COVID in hospitals
St. Lawrence County hospitals now seeing younger COVID patients
Jefferson County seal
Lawmakers want Jefferson County’s state of emergency rescinded
The state's mask mandate comes during the busy holiday shopping season.
Local businesses react to state’s mask mandate

Latest News

The convoy was loud and proud as first responder vehicles transported local kids to Walmart for...
Children grin ear to ear as they Shop with a Cop in Watertown this year
New Life Christian Church in Watertown continued it’s season of giving this weekend.
Watertown church continues it’s season of giving with a giveaway
A South Jefferson student’s tradition of service has marked its third year.
Support by the truckload at South Jeff seniors’ Stuff the Truck event
Wind warning
High winds prompt state to ban some trucks from I-81