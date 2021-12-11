Advertisement

Windy this weekend

By John Kubis
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will push a cold front through the area Saturday. Expect rain late tonight, with the risk of freezing rain in St. Lawrence County. Lows will range from the lower to upper 30′s with rising temperatures by daybreak.

Saturday will be windy with periods of rain. Highs will be near 60.

Saturday night wind gusts will be in the 60 mph range. Temperatures will fall back into the 30′s. Expect some scattered snow showers.

Sunday will be mainly sunny with highs near 40.

