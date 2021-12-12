Andrew J. Motyka, 64, of Gouverneur

Andrew J. Motyka, age 64, of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Pontiac Nursing Home in Oswego. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Andrew J. Motyka, age 64, of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Pontiac Nursing Home in Oswego.

Andrew was born on January 3, 1957 in Hazel Crest, IL to the late Eugene and Margaret (Naughton) Motyka. He attended Hill Crest School in Illinois and graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1974. He entered into the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge. He married Catherine Carrig.

Andrew was a painter in Chicago. He loved visiting with his friends and family, working side painting jobs and in his younger years, he enjoyed doing landscaping.

He is survived by three daughters, Kelly Carrig, Andrea Motyka and Stephanie Motyka; four brothers, John, David, Christopher and Ricky Motyka and two sisters, Sherry Sotomayer and Anne Woodard.

Andrew is predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Robert and Patrick Motyka.

There will be no services for Andrew. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.