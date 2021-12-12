Athlete of the Week: Brynn Bernard

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a cross country runner from South Lewis who delivered her school’s first state individual title. Her running ability earning her this week’s title.

Brynn Bernard is a super sophomore who captured the first New York State Individual Cross Country Championship for her school. She’s no stranger to states, finishing 4th as a 7th grader and second as an 8th grader.

Brynn’s also the school record holder in the indoor 3000, a First Team All-State in cross country for 4 straight years, All CNY Selection 3 times, and a 4 year All-Star in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track.

A great talent.

Brynn is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 10, 2021.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

