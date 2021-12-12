David Allyn Berger, 79, of Alexandria Bay

On Saturday, December 11, 2021, David Allyn Berger 79, passed away at his home in Alexandria Bay. (Source: Funeral Home)

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - On Saturday, December 11, 2021, David Allyn Berger 79, passed away at his home in Alexandria Bay.

He was born February 7,1942 in Mansfield, OH to Elizabeth “Betty” and Lester Berger. He married Holly Wiswell May 5, 1974. Together they spent 47 years married.

As a child, Dave spent many vacations on the St. Lawrence River. After graduating from Clarkson University and completing his military duty in the Army (1964 - 1966), he was “called” back to the river to live his adult life. He spent many hours in retirement trolling Canadian waters fishing for the elusive Muskie with his buddy Myrle. He owned the 1000 Island Bait Store for many years, working so hard to build a wonderful life for his family. He knew so many wonderful people through the store and always had a good story or joke to tell those around him. As a graduate of Orchard Park High School near Buffalo, he loved the Bills and a good beef on weck from Schwabl’s. If not out fishing or at the dock checking on his beloved Bertram boat, “The Stress Doctor”, you would most likely find him on his favorite couch with his heated blanket watching various favorite web cams, space x launches, his favorite baseball team the Yankees, sending out emails/texts with jokes or latest fishing catches. He loved watching reruns of Star Trek/Star Trek Next Generation (much to Holly’s dislike) and was a great dog dad to his two main girls Lulu and Angel. David was wonderful and caring husband, father and friend. He would not always give you everything you wished for but he would always make sure you had everything you needed.

He is survived by his wife Holly; 3 children, Christopher Marshall and life partner Raynee Majors, Clay, Traci Marshall, Watertown, and Stephanie (Jason) Buker, Adams Center; six grandchildren, Natalie, Cody (Nic), Nathan, Ryan, Skyah and Hailyn; great grandchild Archer; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his parents, Dave was predeceased by his brother Richard Berger.

Per David’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral. Nothing would make him happier than to have all his fishing friends getting out there tracking down his favorite fish, the Muskie, next season. One last request, Traci call your mother!

Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110, American Heart Association, c/o Stacy Spaziani, 204 Iroquois Ave. W., Watertown, NY 13601, or a charity of your choice.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.