Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country

RUSSELL, New York (WWNY) - Jack Vaisey weathered this weekend’s storm in his St. Lawrence County home. He lives near Russell.

“The wind was the worst part honestly and it never stopped for hours,” Vaisey said.

Vaisey sent 7 News a video of his car port whipping in the wind. He says it’s supposed to sustain 100 mile per hour winds but it was ripped to shreds.

“This thing was strapped down and everything and it snapped the pipe right in half,” Vaisey said. “I mean this thing didn’t stand a chance.”

Vaisey points out the wind ripped part of the siding off his house too. He says the wind was so loud, it became difficult to sleep.

“It sounded like a freight train,” Vaisey said.

Vaisey says he lost power Saturday night, but it came back on Sunday morning. He also sent 7 News a video of a tree leaning on power lines. Another picture, submitted by a viewer in Madrid, shows a tree completely uprooted from the ground, bringing parts of the driveway and sidewalk with it.

Director of St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Matthew Denner said the wind caused about 8,000 power outages in the county. That number is down to about 5,000 on Sunday.

“From the meeting that we currently had this morning with National Grid,” Denner said, “it could take up to 48 hours to get everybody fully restored.”

That could mean sometime on Tuesday but Denner is hoping it won’t take that long.

The wind damage extended into Jefferson County too. The roof of this barn in Cape Vincent completely blew off. Most of it is sitting next to the building, but some sections of the roof blew across the street and into the vineyard of The Cape Winery.

To help people with the outages, National grid will give away dry ice and water bottles on Monday at the Watertown Citibus garage on Newell St., the Jefferson Community College campus in Lowville, and at the Canton fire hall. that will be from noon to 4 p.m. in all locations.

