Dominic Terminelli, 91, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dominic Terminelli, 91, a longtime resident of State Highway 131, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 11, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Among his survivors are his wife, Pauline and 4 children.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 PM Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Massena. Burial with military honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. There will be no public calling hours.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena.

