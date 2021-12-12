Friday Sports: Hoops and college signings on the docket

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school basketball along with another college signing were on the docket Friday.

In Boys’ Frontier League Basketball from IHC, the Cavaliers played host to the General Brown Lions.

In the 1st quarter, it was Kacy Lennox with the reverse lay-in to put the Lions on top 3.

Then it was Lennox inside to Tucker Rosbrook for the bucket and he’s fouled: General brown on top 5. He had 31 on the night.

Off the inbounds, it was Derian Salter with the lay-in to put General Brown in front 7.

Ryan Hiller comes up with the turnover and finishes: 9-0 General Brown. He had 22 points.

Bobby O’Connor gets the friendly roll for the Cavs, but IHC falls to General Brown 81-40.

In Girls’ Frontier League hoops from Watertown High School, the Lady Cyclones hosted Copenhagen.

In the 1st quarter, Charli Carroll kisses 2 off glass to put Copenhagen in front 6.

Watertown answers as Anna Kenepp finishes the break: Lady Cyclones down 4.

At the other end, it was Carroll inside with the bucket to put Copenhagen back up by 6. She had 26 points on the night.

Alyssa Fitzpatrick drives the lane for the hoop, Copenhagen up 8.

Kimmi DiLeonardo drills the 3, but Watertown falls to Copenhagen 72-23.

Friday afternoon was a big day for South Jeff senior softball player Alayna Bush. She signed her Letter of Intent to continue her softball career at Division 2 LeMoyne College.

The standout for the Lady Spartans on the diamond says LeMoyne was the perfect fit for her both on and off the field.

”I’m very excited about LeMoyne. When I went and visited, I absolutely fell in love with the campus. I’m really close with a lot of people there, and the coaching staff is fantastic. I’m just really excited to start my journey, and I really do think that this is the best fit for me. This is definitely the final goal. This is where it has manifested itself. This is where it’s landed. All the miles, all the trips, all the packing and unpacking has definitely been worth it to get here,” said Bush.

In 3 seasons at the varsity level, Bush has 54 hits in 119 at bats, and has scored 55 runs while driving in 48.

She also has 14 walks and 20 stolen bases.

A true leader both on and off the field. Lady Spartans Coach Steve Randall says LeMoyne is getting and exceptional talent and a better individual.

”Getting an excellent player. A better person. She dedicates everything to the sport, makes her teammates better and plays hard 100% of the time. They’re very fortunate to be getting her. She loves the sport, she studies the sport. We talk about the sport. She looks into the rules. She understands the game. She asks the why. Most kids don’t ask the why. Alayna always asks the why,” said Randall.

Alayan Bush, diving into the next chapter of her softball career with the Lady Dolphins of LeMoyne.

