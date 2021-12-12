North Country band brings music and toys to Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A north country band is bringing music and toys to Gouverneur.
The band “Revolution” decided to put on a toy drive Saturday!
They partnered with the Gouverneur American Legion to collect gifts for kids.
Band member Dean Matice says the legion will put on a holiday party next week and have Santa hand out those gifts. About 240 of them.
