North Country band brings music and toys to Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A north country band is bringing music and toys to Gouverneur.

The band “Revolution” decided to put on a toy drive Saturday!

They partnered with the Gouverneur American Legion to collect gifts for kids.

Band member Dean Matice says the legion will put on a holiday party next week and have Santa hand out those gifts. About 240 of them.

Great job, and thanks for sending these photos to is via our Send it to 7 feature!

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.