WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will usher in much cooler air tonight and tomorrow. Winds will diminish somewhat after midnight, and there is the risk of a snow shower. Lows will be in the low 30′s.

Sunday will be mainly sunny and breezy with highs near 40.

Monday will be mainly sunny with highs in the 40′s.

