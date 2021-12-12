Saturday Sports: Frontier League - NAC matchups on the hardwood

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - There’s plenty of action to talk about on the local high school sports scene Saturday.

We begin on the hardwood, where there were a number of Frontier League-Northern Athletic Conference matchups on both the boys’ and girls’ sides.

First we talk boys’ hoops, where the Indian River Warriors hosted the Massena Red Raiders in a Frontier League-NAC duel in Philadelphia.

In the 1st quarter, Mitchell Taylor drills the 3 pointer to put the Red Raiders up 3.

The Warriors answer as Reagan Alexander drives the lane for the lay-in, tying the game.

Then it was Steven Dottery going up strong down low for the lay-in, Warriors by 2.

Massena counters as Colin Patterson hits the turnaround, but Indian River beats Massena 52-29.

Moving to girls’ play, the General Brown Lady Lions hosted Gouverneur in a Frontier League-NAC game.

In the 1st quarter, off the steal Karsyn Fields lays in 2 as General Brown goes up 6.

Then it was Ainsley Fuller with the rebound and put-back, Lady Lions by 9.

Gouverneur cuts into the lead on Raelin Burns 3 pointer, Lady Wildcats down 6.

Alexis Devlin gets the board and bucket, but General Brown beats Gouverneur 50-34.

In women’s college basketball from JCC, the Lady Cannoneers played host to Jamestown Community College.

In the 1st quarter, Jessica Harris stops and pops for the bucket, JCC by 2.

Off the inbounds, Gabrielle Morley cuts to the bucket for 2: JCC on top 4.

Then it was Emily Farrand with nothing but net on the pullup, JCC in front 6.

Farrand lays in 2 in transition as JCC beats Jamestown 71-64.

In the late game at McVean Athletic Center, the JCC Men also hosted Jamestown Community College.

In the 1st half, Davon Scott connects on the 3 from the corner, tying the game at 3.

Then it was Jeramiah Smith coming up with the Elijah Parilla miss and laying in 2, Cannoneers down 8.

Then it was Smith with the drive to the tin for 2 and 1, but JCC falls to Jamestown 74-65.

On the wrestling mat in Dexter, the General Brown duels took place Saturday with 6 teams competing.

Among those were 4 north country teams. The host General Brown Lions, the Beaver River Beavers, the OFA Blue Devils, and the Canton Golden Bears. They met with Camden and East Syracuse Minoa.

Camden would finish first going 4-1 on the day. Beaver River was 2nd with a 3-2 mark, and OFA placed 3rd, also going 3-2 on the day.

In Federal Hockey League action from the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds, the Watertown Wolves hosted Delaware.

In the 1st period, the Wolves get on the board just 4:24 in, as Cole McKechney dents the back of the net, putting Watertown on top 1-0.

A little over 2 minutes later, the Wolves add to their lead when Rocco DiCostanzo lights the lamp. 2-0 Wolves after 1.

Watertown goes on to beat Delaware by a final score of 6-3.

Saturday Sports Scores

Boys’ HS Basketball

St. Lawrence C. 79, St. Regis Falls 33

Hermon DeKalb 83, Brushton Moira 26

Potsdam 65, Lisbon 39

Tupper Lake 85, Hammond 40

Gouverneur 81, Morristown 44s

Copenhagen 67, Alexandria 30

Sackets Harbor 61, Belleville Henderson 60

Girls’ HS Basketball

Madrid Waddington 67, Morristown 14

Camden 39, Carthage 21

Beaver River 39, Harrisville 38

Peru 48, Norwood Norfolk 40

Women’s Basketball

SUNY Canton 73, SUNY Delhi 40

Men’s Basketball

SUNY Delhi 69, SUNY Canton 54

Lyndon 91, SUNY Potsdam 81

Men’s Hockey

Arizona State 3, Clarkson 0

Boys’ HS Hockey

Salmon River 9, Tupper Lake 2

Canton 5, Penfield 4

Cicero-North Syracuse 7, Potsdam 2

Girls’ HS Hockey

Bellows Free Academy 3, Potsdam 1

Women’s Hockey

SUNY Canton 5, Wilkes 0

Connecticut College 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

Girls’ HS Volleyball

Lowville 3, Thousand Islands 0

