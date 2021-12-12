Advertisement

St. Lawrence County fire crews knock out Ogdensburg structure fire

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Multiple fire crews in St. Lawrence county battled through Saturday night’s whipping winds to take down a blaze.

The Ogdensburg Fire Department was called to the 900 block of Main St. in the city a little after 8:30 p.m. Saturday, after reports of sparks coming from the roof.

Once there, crews found and knocked out what they could of an exterior fire near one of the building’s entrances. They spotted a blaze burning inside too and called Heuvelton Fire to assist and Morristown fire to stand by.

After national grid cut the building’s power, crews quickly knocked out all of the fire. The cause is still under investigation but Ogdensburg fire officials say the house is not a total loss.

