Storm takes Lowville ice rink offline

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The weekend’s storm has taken Lowville’s ice rink offline until further notice.

According to the Town and Village of Lowville’s Recreation Commissioner Mike Young, the storm caused a power outage, knocking out the chiller.

The rink is in a pavilion, essentially outdoors. So without that chiller, the warm weather melted parts of the ice.

All open skates and hockey practices are cancelled until the rink is fixed.

Young says it will need to be re-flooded and re-frozen.

If weather cooperates, the hope is to open it back up next weekend.

