Whipping winds and wild waves causing damage, create travel warnings

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mother Nature certainly put emergency responders to work Saturday.

Dozens of calls were flooding in, mostly for downed wires.

In Watertown, a downed large branch was pulling wires on Haley Street, causing them to spark.

First responders were called to a trees on houses, trees on cars and trees in roads.

In Carthage, branches and debris were seen littering the road.

And in Chaumont Bay’s Duck Harbor, the waves there were moving very fast and very high.

Conditions were so bad, the State Department of Transportation banned some big rigs from using I-81.

The DOT says empty tractor trailers and box trucks will not be allowed on 81 between Exit 48 and the Canadian border until further notice.

At the Thousand Islands Bridge, officials say all tractor trailers, RVs, and buses aren’t allowed to cross. Commercial vehicles weighing less than 60,000 pounds can’t cross either until further notice.

