Whooville comes to Sackets Harbor to bring a Christmas classic to life

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Whooville in the harbor returned to Sackets Harbor this weekend. The chamber of commerce turned the streets into the winter village from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Plenty of decorations were set up. People had the chance to participate in some fun holiday activities like arts and crafts, face painting, and eating candy. Two kids say they had a great time in their first trip to Whooville.

“I would definitely recommend it. It’s really friendly, it’s like a really nice neighborhood and stuff,” Belle Lirette said. “We’ve done basically everything. We’ve done our hair and our nails which are both in the same building.”

The event brought hundreds of people to the village.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.