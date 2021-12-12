Advertisement

Whooville comes to Sackets Harbor to bring a Christmas classic to life

Sackets Harbor transforms into Whooville, bringing a Christmas classic to life.
Sackets Harbor transforms into Whooville, bringing a Christmas classic to life.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Whooville in the harbor returned to Sackets Harbor this weekend. The chamber of commerce turned the streets into the winter village from “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Plenty of decorations were set up. People had the chance to participate in some fun holiday activities like arts and crafts, face painting, and eating candy. Two kids say they had a great time in their first trip to Whooville.

“I would definitely recommend it. It’s really friendly, it’s like a really nice neighborhood and stuff,” Belle Lirette said. “We’ve done basically everything. We’ve done our hair and our nails which are both in the same building.”

The event brought hundreds of people to the village.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house in Watertown was destroyed by fire within minutes Saturday.
Watertown home destroyed by blaze within minutes
The Deshaies family's pickup truck after the crash
Family speaks out about crash allegedly caused by St. Lawrence County lawmaker
Mother Nature certainly put emergency responders to work Saturday.
Whipping winds and wild waves causing damage, create travel warnings
Kraft Heinz, Lowville
Cream cheese demand soars at Lowville plant
Wind warning
High winds prompt state to ban some trucks from I-81

Latest News

Cape Vincent got in the holly jolly spirit this weekend.
Cape Vincent wraps up holiday weekend celebration with parade
The weekend’s storm has taken Lowville’s ice rink offline until further notice.
Storm takes Lowville ice rink offline
The City of Watertown has as strong financial foothold after counting the cash from last fiscal...
City of Watertown in a strong financial spot after counting cash from last fiscal year
Multiple St. Lawrence County fire crews are needed to knock out a structure fire in Ogdensburg.
St. Lawrence County fire crews knock out Ogdensburg structure fire