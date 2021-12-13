2 new COVID deaths reported in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - COVID has claimed the lives of 2 more people in the tri-county area.

Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported one death since they issued their most recent reports last Friday.

Jefferson County’s pandemic death toll is now 138. There were 171 new COVID infections and there are 28 people hospitalized because of the virus.

The death toll for St. Lawrence County since the pandemic began is now 150. Officials also reported 207 new COVID cases between Saturday and Monday. There are 34 people hospitalized.

In Lewis County, there were 48 new infections since last Friday. No new deaths were reported. Five people are in the hospital because of COVID.

