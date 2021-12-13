Betty A. Winters, 71, of Massena

The family of Betty A. Winters, age 71 of County Route 39, are saddened to announce her passing Friday afternoon (December 10. 2021) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The family of Betty A. Winters, age 71 of County Route 39, are saddened to announce her passing Friday afternoon (December 10. 2021) at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by her family.

The family has entrusted arrangements to the care and expertise of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per her wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services, a graveside service will be held in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Louisville at the convenience of the family.

Betty was born to the late Francis and Pearl (Cantwell) LaPage in Malone, NY on June 26, 1950. She attended St. Lawrence Central and St. Regis High School later marring her beloved, Gerald W. Winters on March 17, 1973 in St. Regis Falls. They soon began their family.

Betty was a lover of everything old and country rustic, and would spend much of her pastime watching her favorite birds like the Cardinal, Red-winged blackbird and Robins during the spring. When she wasn’t spending time with her devoted children, she enjoyed the company of her grandson and friends. Betty was a lover of animals and enjoyed the beauty of nature that surrounded her. She always had a happy outlook on life and loved her family dearly.

Betty is survived by her devoted children Lori and her husband Tom Compeau of Massena, Shelley and husband Pete Compeau of Canton, a son Gerald Winters of Massena, NY and a grandson David Compeau of Canton, NY. Betty is also survived by several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her brother Donald and Francis LaPage along with a sister, Evelynn Robare and her loving husband Gerald in March of 2018.

Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with the Massena Humane Society; 177 Massena South Racquette River Rd, Massena, NY 13662 or the Potsdam Humane Society; 17 Madrid Ave, Potsdam, NY 13676.

Family and friends are encourage to share online condolence, memoires and photos of Betty by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

