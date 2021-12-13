Beverly P. Mitchell, 91, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021at Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center, McKinney, Texas. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Beverly P. Mitchell, 91, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021at Baylor, Scott and White Medical Center, McKinney, Texas.

She is survived by her children, David and Carolyn Speare Mitchell of Kettle Falls, WA; Robert and Linda Mitchell of Victor, NY; Kathryn Mitchell of Lowville; two grandchildren, Kevin Mitchell and Elizabeth Mitchell; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail, William and Matthew Law.

She is predeceased by her husband, Robert “Bob” Mitchell; and by a granddaughter, Karen Mitchell.

Beverly was born on November 21, 1930 in Watertown, NY, a daughter of the late Hubert and Helen Priest Percy. On June 8, 1949, she married Robert Mitchell at the Dutch Reform Church in Alexandria Bay, NY. Mr. Mitchell passed away on March 28, 2005.

Bev was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship, Boonville, and Abundant Life Community Church, Lowville.

A memorial service will be held in Lowville in the summer of 2022. Burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to Abundant Life Fellowship, 12644 State Route 12, Boonville, NY 13309; or to Abundant Life Community Church, 5723 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.