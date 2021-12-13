Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to block local marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges as a statewide deadline nears.

The law that legalized recreational marijuana in New York this year gives municipalities until Dec. 31 to “opt out” of hosting dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges once retail sales start in a year or so.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government reports that with three weeks left to act, more than a quarter of New York’s towns and 31% of its villages have voted to become the cannabis equivalent of dry towns when it comes to dispensaries - at least initially.

Numbers are slightly higher for consumption lounges.

