Bud blockers: Over 400 NY localities say ‘no’ to pot sales

More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana...
More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to keep out local marijuana dispensaries as a statewide deadline nears.(Julie Jacobson | AP / Julie Jacobson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - More than 400 towns and villages across New York have opted to block local marijuana dispensaries and consumption lounges as a statewide deadline nears.

The law that legalized recreational marijuana in New York this year gives municipalities until Dec. 31 to “opt out” of hosting dispensaries or on-site consumption lounges once retail sales start in a year or so.

The Rockefeller Institute of Government reports that with three weeks left to act, more than a quarter of New York’s towns and 31% of its villages have voted to become the cannabis equivalent of dry towns when it comes to dispensaries - at least initially.

Numbers are slightly higher for consumption lounges.

