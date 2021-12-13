Cape Vincent wraps up holiday weekend celebration with parade

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Cape Vincent got in the holly jolly spirit this weekend.

The village hosted it’s annual Christmas parade Sunday.

Floats and fire trucks rolled down Broadway Street as others marched along the route.

The parade was rescheduled from Saturday because of weather, but was a perfect way to wrap up the village’s Holiday Hoopla weekend.

