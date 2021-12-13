Check presentation recognizes new partnership

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A check presentation at the Watertown Urban Mission Monday signifies a budding partnership between it and the incoming Citizen Advocates.

Citizen Advocates will be opening a mental health urgent care in Watertown within the next year.

Its focus is on mental health and addiction. It will be open 24/7. No referrals or appointments are necessary.

The group presented the $10,000 check to the Watertown Urban Mission to recognize its work in the community and acknowledge the beginnings of a new partnership between the two.

“It’s really about recognizing an emerging partnership. Together we’re going to serve the most vulnerable in our community,” said Dawn Cole, executive director, Watertown Urban Mission.

“When we met Dawn Cole from the Urban Mission a few weeks ago, we felt like there were a lot of synergies in our missions and the work that we did. We believe we’d be great partners,” said Kati Jock, chief integration officer, Citizen Advocates.

Jock says the mental health urgent care will be located at the old Great American supermarket on State Street in Watertown.

