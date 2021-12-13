Comfort and Joy - ONNY Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Comfort and Joy

Conductor:

Kenneth Andrews

Celebrate the holiday season with a musical voyage and reading of The Night Before Christmas. Enjoy other great holiday favorites such as the Fantasia on Greensleeves, Farandole by Bizet, Mannheim Steamroller’s arrangement of Stille Nacht, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Sleigh Ride, selections from The Nutcracker, Haydn Toy Symphony and more!

Occurrences:

Date:

Friday, December 17, 2021 - 7:30pm

Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall

SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music

13676 Potsdam , NY

Date:

Saturday, December 18, 2021 - 7:30pm

First Presbyterian Church

403 Washington St.

13601 Watertown , NY

