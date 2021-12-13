Comfort and Joy - ONNY Concert
Potsdam and Watertown, December 17 and December 18
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Comfort and Joy
Conductor:
Kenneth Andrews
Celebrate the holiday season with a musical voyage and reading of The Night Before Christmas. Enjoy other great holiday favorites such as the Fantasia on Greensleeves, Farandole by Bizet, Mannheim Steamroller’s arrangement of Stille Nacht, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Sleigh Ride, selections from The Nutcracker, Haydn Toy Symphony and more!
Occurrences:
Date:
Friday, December 17, 2021 - 7:30pm
Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall
SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music
13676 Potsdam , NY
Date:
Saturday, December 18, 2021 - 7:30pm
First Presbyterian Church
403 Washington St.
13601 Watertown , NY
