Comfort and Joy - ONNY Concert

Potsdam and Watertown, December 17 and December 18
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Comfort and Joy

Conductor:

Kenneth Andrews

Celebrate the holiday season with a musical voyage and reading of The Night Before Christmas. Enjoy other great holiday favorites such as the Fantasia on Greensleeves, Farandole by Bizet, Mannheim Steamroller’s arrangement of Stille NachtHave Yourself a Merry Little ChristmasSleigh Ride, selections from The Nutcracker, Haydn Toy Symphony and more!

Occurrences:

Date:

Friday, December 17, 2021 - 7:30pm

Purchase Tickets >

Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall

SUNY Potsdam Crane School of Music

13676 Potsdam , NY

Date:

Saturday, December 18, 2021 - 7:30pm

Purchase Tickets >

First Presbyterian Church

403 Washington St.

13601 Watertown , NY

