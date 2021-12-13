Douglas Macartney Smith, 77, of Malone

Douglas Macartney Smith passed away peacefully on December 9, 2021, at The Alice Center in Malone, NY. He was 77 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

Doug was born February 3, 1944, in Syracuse, NY, the son of Dr. Bruce T. Smith Sr. and Elin Macartney Smith. He never knew his father as Dr. Smith was killed in Belgium on September 19, 1944, during World War II. His mother predeceased him in 1971.

Doug was raised in Fort Covington, NY and was a member of the class of 1966 at Salmon River Central School. He was employed at one time with North Star Industries in Malone, NY.

Doug loved to listen to country music and greatly enjoyed a bus trip to Nashville, TN. Every year he would look forward to the Franklin County Fair. He also enjoyed the trips he would take to Florida to get away from the snow and ice and to do some fishing. He was so pleased when he acquired a boat and, with the help of his brothers, was able to cruise down the Salmon River and into the St. Lawrence.

There were many friends who were very kind and helpful to Doug over the years such as Arnie and Eli who treated him so well.

Christmas was Doug’s favorite time of the year and he delighted in passing out gifts from under the tree to his nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He certainly loved the holiday dinners of turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Doug is survived by his brothers, Dr. Robert M. Smith and his wife, Carolyn (Callie), of Massena, NY and Dr. Bruce T. Smith and his wife, Rosalie, of Massena, NY. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Catherine, Stephanie, Bruce, Andrew, Amy, and Ian.

There will be no calling hours or service at this time. There will be an interment service in the summer at Elmwood Cemetery in Fort Covington, NY.

The family appreciates the loving care Doug received in recent years at the Farrar Home, the Franklin County Nursing Home and The Alice Center.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena, NY.

