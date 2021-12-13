Advertisement

Elon Musk announced as Time Magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO was named Time's 'Person of the Year.'
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(Gray News) - World’s richest person Elon Musk has been named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” for 2021, it was announced Monday.

Time described the SpaceX and Tesla CEO as a man “who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit: clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman, cad; a madcap hybrid of Thomas Edison, P.T. Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Watchmen’s Doctor Manhattan, the brooding, blue-skinned man-god who invents electric cars and moves to Mars.”

Musk has recently entertained the notion of retiring to become a social media influencer.

Among other honorees, Simone Biles was chosen as “Athlete of the Year,” Olivia Rodrigo was picked “Entertainer of the Year” and vaccine scientists were selected as “Heroes of the Year.”

