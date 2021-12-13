Enforcing mask mandate is not that simple, says local lawmaker

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday was day one of the state’s mask mandate. All public places have to either enforce mask-wearing or require proof of vaccination. Governor Hochul says it’ll be up to each county and its public health department to enforce the mandate.

Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray says it’s not that simple.

“We really don’t have the resources at our health department,” he said.

Gray says there are two types of health departments - full service and partial service. He says health departments in smaller areas typically don’t have the manpower to enforce the mandate. Gray says they will work with business owners if they hear of any issues.

“If we get some sort of complaint, we will drop them a letter and say, you know, just come into compliance,” he said.

Gray says any violations will likely be handled by the county attorney’s office. Gray says they’re going to be sensitive to situations if they do hear of non-compliance. He says the whole thing is too hard to police.

“How do we go into a business and say, ‘Okay, you’re allowing people in here.’ How do we know that everybody that came through the door is vaccinated? So, there’s a lot to figure out,” he said.

He says the county is hoping people understand the importance of wearing a mask and do so because it’s the right thing to do, rather than threatening people with fines.

“We’re trying to say, ‘Listen, we’re asking you to do this. And the reason we’re asking you to do this is our healthcare community depends upon your actions,’” he said.

The state mandate runs through January 15, when it will be reviewed. Meanwhile, reports say at least four New York counties will refuse to enforce the state order. Most of them are downstate.

We reached out to Lewis and St. Lawrence counties as well, but never heard back.

Gray says the county has about 67 positive cases per 100,000 residents. He’s hoping the new measures get Jefferson County closer to 50.

