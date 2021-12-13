Flossie M. Gray, 81, of Canton died peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021 with family at her side, she was under the care of Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Flossie M. Gray, 81, of Canton died peacefully on Sunday, December 5, 2021 with family at her side, she was under the care of Hospice of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Flossie was born November 14, 1940 in Gouverneur, the daughter of the late David and Marion (Colton) Whitmarsh. She graduated from Knox Memorial and from Canton ATC with an associate’s degree.

On June 21, 1967 Flossie was united by marriage to Richard C. Gray. Mr. Gray predeceased her on August 31, 2020.

Flossie along with Richard owned and operated Gray Lanes in Canton until 2006. In her free time, she and Richard loved spending time at the family camp at Higley, having a camp fire or being on the boat.

Flossie is survived by six brothers, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband Richard, a brother, Wendell Whitmarsh predeceases her.

Contributions in her memory may be made to a local SPCA or animal shelter.

There will be no services at this time.

Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Flossie M. (Whitmarsh) Gray are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.

