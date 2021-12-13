Advertisement

Heal the Heartland: how you can help tornado victims

Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A deadly storm system ripped through five states in the Midwest and South over the weekend.

WWNY’s parent company, Gray Television, is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide relief, saying the people of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee have a long road to recovery.

Donating to Heal the Heartland is as easy as using your phone. Text “HLTORNADO” TO 51555. Message and data rates may apply.

For more details, visit https://salarmy.us/3EMWtND.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house in Watertown was destroyed by fire within minutes Saturday.
Watertown home destroyed by blaze within minutes
North country is whipped by a wind storm, destroying structures and knocking out power.
Documenting the damage after wind storm whips the north country
Mother Nature certainly put emergency responders to work Saturday.
Whipping winds and wild waves causing damage, create travel warnings
Travel Advisory
Sheriffs: No Unnecessary Travel in Lewis County
Multiple St. Lawrence County fire crews are needed to knock out a structure fire in Ogdensburg.
St. Lawrence County fire crews knock out Ogdensburg structure fire

Latest News

A check presentation at the Watertown Urban Mission Monday signifies a budding partnership...
Check presentation recognizes new partnership
Headstones
There’s even a shortage of headstones
Colonel Michael Bice
Watertown man saluted for pandemic response
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on mask mandate, OT pay & Arquiett’s charges