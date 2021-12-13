Heal the Heartland: how you can help tornado victims

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A deadly storm system ripped through five states in the Midwest and South over the weekend.

WWNY’s parent company, Gray Television, is partnering with the Salvation Army to provide relief, saying the people of Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee have a long road to recovery.

Donating to Heal the Heartland is as easy as using your phone. Text “HLTORNADO” TO 51555. Message and data rates may apply.

For more details, visit https://salarmy.us/3EMWtND.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.