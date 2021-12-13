Humane Society: well-behaved Johnny

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Johnny and his sister, June, were found wandering on Fort Drum.

June was adopted Saturday, but Johnny is still at the Lewis County Humane Society.

Board president Cheryl Steiner said she took him home with her last night instead of having to backtrack to the shelter this morning to pick him up.

“And he was just perfect,” she said, and got along well with her four cats and four dogs.

Johnny is about 4 months old.

The shelter has plenty of cats and other dogs ready for adoption.

You can check them out at lewiscountyhumanesociety.org and on their Facebook page. You can also call 315-376-8349.

