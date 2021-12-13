Lewis County officials release data hoping to spur COVID-19 vaccinations

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Less than half of Lewis County residents are vaccinated.

That’s according to data from the county’s Public Health Department.

Health officials hope that collecting and highlighting local data will build trust in the effectiveness of vaccines.

Shots can be scheduled at lewiscounty.org/vaccine-registration.

Here’s data released Monday:

-Forty-eight percent of residents are vaccinated.

- Eighty-four percent of COVID-19 cases since February were people who were unvaccinated.

- Eighty-three percent of hospitalizations from COVID-19 since February were people who were unvaccinated.

- Thirteen of the 31 hospitalizations of vaccinated individuals involved people who were immunocompromised, which makes the vaccine less effective.

- Fourteen Lewis County residents have died from COVID-19. Two of them were vaccinated and immunocompromised. The rest were unvaccinated.

