Linda Kay Ward, formerly of Watertown

HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WWNY) - Linda Kay Ward, Holly Springs, NC, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2021. She was born on Dec 2 nd, 1944 in NYC, the daughter of Bernard and Joyce Hough Flaherty. She moved from NYC as a child to Watertown, NY. She attended Watertown schools and graduated from IHC in 1962 and from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1965. She worked for 40 years as a registered nurse, 32 of those years as a Maternity nurse at SMC, Watertown, NY. She retired from SMC in Jan. 2004.

She married LeRoy Ward on September 22nd, 2001. She enjoyed traveling with her late husband, spending summers boating on the St Lawrence River, and their winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. They enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and spending time with their grandchildren. Linda also enjoyed reading and quilting. She and her late husband LeRoy moved to Holly Springs, NC in Sept, 2014.

A previous marriage ended in divorce. She is predeceased by her husband Leroy, and also by her parents and her daughter Kimberly Nottell who died in a car accident on June 15th, 1971. Kimberly died 4 days before her 5th birthday. She is also predeceased by her brother William Flaherty on 10/26/2019. She is survived by her 3 children, Todd Nottell and his companion Amanda Rydberg of Evans Mills, NY, Robert Nottell and his wife Jennifer of Rochester, NY, and Cynthia Scarbrough and her husband Daniel of Apex, NC. She is also survived by a brother Michael and his wife Lisa Flaherty of Raleigh, NC. She is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Madeline Nottell of Rochester, NY, and Nathan and Abigail Scarbrough of Apex, NC. She is also survived by 2 nieces and 2 nephews and many cousins.

In Lieu of flowers, Linda’s wishes were that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of her brother William.

